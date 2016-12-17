Fintan O’Connor has been named as Ciarán Carey’s successor as manager of the Kerry senior hurlers, while Brendan Cummins will return to the county as goalkeeping coach.

O’Connor has been a selector with Waterford for the past two seasons and has been appointed for an initial two-year term, with the option of a third year.

He has been involved with the Waterford Institute of Technology hurlers for the past three years, where they have reached two finals, winning in 2014.

Tipperary based O’Connor will announce his management and backroom teams at a later date, but has confirmed the return of Cummins. The Tipperary legend worked under former Kingdom manager Eamonn Kelly, before linking up with Seamus Plunkett in Laois.

Kerry finished third in the four-team Leinster qualifier group this year. They opened with a win over Carlow, but defeats to Westmeath and Offaly put paid to their interest.

Carey was appointed as Kerry manager last year but stepped down earlier this month, citing work commitments as his reason for departure.