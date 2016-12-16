James McMahon reflects on the year in hurling and gives his verdict on where each county stands in the overall pecking order.

1: (3) Tipperary

At times, Tipperary were truly immense on their way to winning their first All-Ireland title since 2010. Waterford and Kilkenny will testify to that – both left trailing in a Premier slipstream on two of the most iconic days in Irish sport.

Their coach Michael Ryan is not a man to hog the limelight and spent of the season making Tipperary a more resolute unit – a unit that would not be reeled in by any opposition.

The win in 2010 was supposed to be the start of something golden for the Premier in terms of silverware. There were a few near misses, but overall it was a false dawn. With Ryan at the helm, you can be sure that the blue and gold will now be a tougher nut to crack.

2017 prospects: Completing back-to-back All-Irelands – the first for the county since the team of 1964-65 – is the obvious goal as Tipperary aim to keep their pursuers at bay. A potential Munster semi-final with Waterford is a mouthwatering prospect at this remove.

2: (1) Kilkenny

The All-Ireland final loss to Tipperary was Kilkenny’s fourth under Brian Cody’s watch. Cody offered up no excuses afterwards insisting “the better team won” on a day the Tipp full-forward line between them scored 2-21 - and so bettered Kilkenny’s overall total of 2-20.

Eoin Larkin and Jackie Tyrrell are the latest Cats to call time on their careers – but Cody himself is going nowhere and is staying on for a 19th season in charge.

He has already set in place plans for 2017, with a number of players from recent All-Ireland intermediate and minor winning teams named in his new squad.

2017 prospects: New faces will be straining at the leash to make an impact as Kilkenny aim to dominate again. However, the task of trying to knock Tipperary off their perch, as they did in 2011 after the Premier denied them an All-Ireland five-timer, is now that bit more difficult.

3: (2) Galway

The Tribesmen were within a whisker of Tipperary on All-Ireland semi-final day and will therefore wonder what might have been had they got a crack at the Cats on 4 September?

Manager Micheal Donoghue has dropped David Collins, Fergal Moore, Andy Smith, Cyril Donnellan and Iarla Tannion from a 40-man squad he has put together with next season in mind.

2017 prospects: Pressure will be on to make an immediate escape from Division 1B. Leinster draw pits them against the Dubs in the quarter-final but Donoghue and co will feel that they are good enough to land provincial honours.

4: (4) Waterford

The manner in which Waterford bounced back from a 21-point mauling by Tipperary in the Munster final to nearly eliminate Kilkenny at the All-Ireland semi-final stage says much about how the Derek McGrath project is evolving.

The Déise had their foot on the Cats’ necks for much of that contest, with Pauric Mahony, Kevin Moran and Austin Gleeson all outstanding, yet they took the foot off at a crucial stage to allow a way back in for the Black and Amber.

Cody’s men would go on to prevail in the replay – another game for the ages!

Earlier in the year, Waterford lost out to Clare after a replay in the Division 1 final – but gained revenge over the Banner with a comfortable win in the Munster semi-final.

2017 prospects: On the back of the U-21s tasting All-Ireland glory, hopes will be high that the county can have another excellent season. A probable meeting with Tipp in the Munster semi-final on 18 June should be a belter,

5: (8) Clare

Winning the Division 1 title and getting to an All-Ireland quarter-final brought has Clare back up the ranking again. That said, many in the county were disappointed at the way they exited the championship at the hands of Galway. In the dressing room afterwards, Davy Fitzgerald had already decided that his time as Banner boss was at an end.

After doing so much good with Clare at minor and U-21 level, Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor, were subsequently appointed as joint managers for a two-year term.

2017 prospects: The Banner still possess the talent to give it a right go on all fronts and will be desperate to get back hurling on the Croke Park sod – a venue that saw them really excel in their All-Ireland winning year of 2013.

6: (5) Dublin

A year in which the Dubs failed to sparkle, despite much talk that they could take out Kilkenny in the Leinster semi-final. Had chances to atone for the defeat against Cork, but failed to seize the imitative when the tide was with them at Páirc Ui Rinn.

Manager Ger Cunningham has drafted in a number of U-21 players to his squad after the likes Johnny McCaffrey, Peter Kelly, Paul Ryan, Daire Plunkett and Niall Corcoran were deemed surplus to requirements.

2017 prospects: Pressure will be on Cunningham to deliver something more tangible and already eyes will be on Leinster quarter-final date with Galway at the end of May.

7: (9) Wexford

After an indifferent league campaign and a below-par showing against Dublin in their Leinster opener, Wexford stirred themselves sufficiently to beat Cork and reach an All-Ireland quarter-final.

And while Waterford ran out comfortable winners at Semple Stadium, the Yellowbellies found their voice again.

Not long after that game, Wexford officials were sounding out the then former Clare boss Davy Fitzgerald about taking over from Liam Dunne. Davy Fitz was impressed by what those officials had to stay and onwards to the next job for the Banner legend.

2017 prospects: Fitzgerald should get a tune out of Wexford and while a Leinster title is beyond them, they could take out a big gun in the qualifiers.

8: (7) Limerick

TJ Ryan’s final season in charge saw the Shannonsiders reach the Division 1 semi-final, but failed to pull up too many trees in the championship.

The county have turned to 2015 All-Ireland U-21 winning manager John Kiely to guide their fortunes for the next three years.

2017 prospects: Their final league game at home to Galway on 26 March could be a winner-take-all contest to decide who gets promoted. A Munster semi-final date with Clare will, as ever, be keenly contested by a Limerick side who should be more of a force under new management in ‘17.

9: (6) Cork

A win when it was needed most against Galway saw them survive in the league’s top flight. However, the nature of their championship defeats to Tipperary and Wexford gave us a further indication as to how far Cork have fallen off the pace.

2017 prospects: Have two home games against Clare and Dublin to start their league campaign and will need points on the board quick. The Munster championship again pits them against Tipp at the quarter-final stage.

Nothing easy it would seem for the Rebels, with much focus probably on how their underage teams fare in the months ahead.

10: (11) Offaly

A year of slight improvement for the Faithful after they reached the Leinster semi-final – an outcome that ensures they are in the championship proper for next year.

After Eamonn Kelly stepped down from the post, former Antrim, Carlow and Tyrone boss Kevin Ryan is the new man in charge.

The Waterford native, however, must plan for the new campaign without former captains Colin Egan, Daniel Currams, who have both opted off the squad.

2017 prospects: Unlikely to be in the 1B promotion shake-up, but will look to the summer with some optimism and another last-four date in Leinster.

11: (12) Westmeath

The midlanders claimed the Division 2A title before losing to Laois in the play-off to reach 1B. They then topped the Leinster round-robin group – their reward for that was a date with Galway in the provincial quarter-final.

And while Michaek Ryan's troops were well beaten by the Tribesemen, they recovered to give Limerick their full of it through the back door.

2017 prospects: Are good enough to top Division 2A again and should also be targeting a Leinster quarter-final berth..

12: (10) Laois

The final year of Seamus 'Cheddar' Plunkett's time in charge saw a dip in Laois' fortunes as they just about held on in Division 1B, but relinquished their place in the Leinster championship proper.

Former Offaly and Kerry manager Eamonn Kelly is the new man in charge.

2017 prospects: Their two opening leagues games - away to Kerry and home to Laois - will tell us much about their early well-being

13: (13) Kerry

Kerry preserved their Division 1B status and again will be playing in the Leinster qualifier series when it resumes next April. After one season in charge, Ciarán Carey stepped down as manager, citing work commitments as his reason for departure.

The Kingdom did act swiftly in appointing his successor, with former Waterford selector Fintan O'Connor handed the reins on an initial two-year term.

2017 prospects: Will be targeting home wins against Laois and Offaly to ensure they won't be scrapping it out for survival in the second tier. Another date in the diary for the Kerry will be their championship opener away to Meath on 23 April.

14: (19) Meath

The Royals were one of the stories in this hurling year after their dramatic win over Antrim in the Christy Ring final. A scoreboard error meant a second game was needed to decide the outcome and it was Meath who held their nerve in a gripping contest - 4-21 to 5-17 to prevail by a point.

Meath will now join Laois, Kerry and Westmeath in next year's Leinster group phase.

2017 prospects: Should be aiming for promotion from Division 2B. Having consecutive home games against Kerry and Laois gives them a fighting chance when they step up to the big time later in the spring.

15: (14) Carlow

Losing all three games in the Leinster qualifier group sees Carlow drop down to the Christy Ring for 2017. The year had begun on a postive note when they reached the Division 2A final.

16: (15) Antrim

The Saffrons disappointed in their league campaign, winning just two of their five games. Then came the agony of that Christy Ring final loss - at the second time of asking.

17: (17) Kildare

A win and a draw was enough to preserve the Lilywhites' Division 2A status. They then got to the Christy Ring semi-final where Meath prevailed by a goal.

18: (23) Mayo

After a less than productive spring, Mayo hit the heights during the summer by winning the Nicky Rackard Cup and then proving too good for Derry to ensure their place in the Christy Ring Cup for 2017.

19: (18) Down

Lost out to Armagh in the battle for promotion to Division 2A. Antrim then proved a bridge too far in the Christy Ring semi-final.

20: (22) Armagh

Defeated Down by two points in the 2B final to ensure they move a step up the league ladder for next season. The Orchard County then made the Nicky Rackard decider where they lost out to Mayo.

21: (20) London

The Exiles occupied third spot in Division 2A and then made it as far as quarter-finals of the Christy Ring Cup.

22: (16) Derry

Not a great 2016 for the Oakleafers. Relegation to Division 2B was then followed by their demotion to the Nicky Rackard Cup.

23: (22) Roscommon

The Rossies were the dominant team in Division 3A of the league and then pipped Donegal by a point to ensure Division 2B status for the season ahead. The summer saw a run to the last-eight in the Christy Ring Cup.

24: (20) Wicklow

The Garden County were well beaten in their two Christy Ring Cup games and had to survive a play-off win over Donegal to ensure their spot in Division 2B for next season.

25: (25) Donegal

A one-point play-off loss to Roscommon saw them drop to Division 3A for next year. They did, however, acquit themselves well in the Nicky Rackard Cup, making it to the semis where they lost to eventual winners Mayo.

26: (27) Monaghan

The Farney lost heavily to Roscommon in the Division 3A final, but were more competitive in going down by a goal against Donegal in the Nicky Rackard quarter-final.

27: (29) Louth

A stitting comeback saw them edge out Sligo to win the Lory Meagher final. They then defeated Fermanagh by 28 points to claim a place in the Nicky Rackard Cup for 2017.

28: (28) Fingal

Reached the Nicky Rackard semi-final, where Armagh proved too strong.

29: (26) Tyrone

The Red Hand failed to advance to the knockout stage of the Nicky Rackard Cup. Earlier, they needed extra time to see off Fermanagh in the Division 3A relegation play-off.

30: (29) Fermanagh

After claiming the Division 3B title, subsequent losses to Tyrone and Louth saw them drop to the Lory Meagher for 2017

31: (30) Longford

The midlanders went down fighting in the Division 3B final, before exiting the Nicky Rackard Cup at the quarter-final stage.

32: (32) Sligo

At one point, Sligo had a 12-point lead against Louth in the Lory Meagher final, but couldn't hold on, finally succumbing to a flurry of late goals from the Wee County.

33: (33) Leitrim

A solitary win in their respective spring and summer campaigns is what Leitrim had to show for the year.

34: (34) Warwickshire

After failing to win any of their Division 3A encounters, the Birmingham-based outfit recorded wins over Leitrim and Lancashire in the Lory Meagher Cup.

35: (35) Lancashire

The side from the north of England failed to win any of their four games in the Lory Meagher.

