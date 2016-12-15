Outgoing Gaelic Players Association chief executive Dessie Farrell insists he has no ambition to manage the Dublin senior footballers.

Farrell won an All-Ireland title with the Dubs as a player in 1995 and has led their minors (2012) and under 21s (2014) to glory from the dugout.

He remains U-21 manager but insists that any speculation he has stepped down from a 16-year association with the GPA with an eye on eventually replacing three-time All-Ireland winner Jim Gavin is wide of the mark.

“Some people have suggested that that’s the reason I might have decided to step down. It’s definitely not the reason at all," he told the Irish Times.

"I’m happy to be involved with the 21s. And that’s a big enough commitment as it is.

“I think the commitment (at senior level) is too great. I’ve been happy coaching young players and being involved with young players over the years. U21 is probably the limit for me.”

One of Farrell's last acts in charge was to attend yesterday's announcement of increased grants for inter-county players, but he explained that he wasn't leaving the organisation to take up any particular new role.

“I don’t have a new job lined up,” he said. “A lot of people are surprised at that. I’m probably just going to set something up on my own initially, work on a couple of projects.

"That will give me the time and flexibility to figure out what career path I want to pursue in the future.”