Hard as it may be to believe, Tipperary, the county that bills itself as the Home of Hurling, hasn’t retained the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship in more than half a century, writes Peter Sweeney.

The last time the Premier County retained the Liam MacCarthy Cup was all the way back in 1965. Their strike-rate since then hasn’t been particularly impressive either, with, on average, one All-Ireland per decade heading their way.

This time about though, Michael Ryan’s team look a different animal, and almost straight after the final whistle of their convincing decider win over Kilkenny in September, the players were already talking about 2017.

For the more experienced members of the team it was their second All-Ireland win. Many of them also have minor and Under-21 medals in their collections too, so they know what’s required.

Even at this far removed they are short-odds favourites to win the All-Ireland again next year and justifiably so. Here we take a look at the teams most likely to take the silverware out of their grasp in 2017.

KILKENNY

Brian Cody is facing his biggest challenge as Kilkenny manager since he first took over in 1999. Since then he has turned the Cats into hurling’s uncontested market leader, with 11 All-Irelands in 17 seasons.

Most of the great players that built that golden age - Henry Shefflin, JJ Delaney, Tommy Walsh and all the rest - are gone and huge responsibility now lies on players like TJ Reid, Richie Hogan and the injury-hit Michael Fennelly.

Cody often says that the 2011 All-Ireland win, taking Liam MacCarthy back off Tipp following their 2010 success, was his sweetest. If he manages to dethrone Tipp again in 2017 it would unquestionably be his greatest achievement as Kilkenny manager.

WATERFORD

After two extremely solid years of building under Derek McGrath, last summer’s Munster final meltdown to Tipperary aside, the Deise look to the be county best placed to challenge the champions for the top prize next summer.

They have an exciting, young team, staffed with plenty of this year’s All-Ireland Under-21 winning side along with veteran campaigners like Kevin Moran and Michael 'Brick' Walsh.

There are few people that would begrudge them an All-Ireland either. Waterford's search for the promised land is almost as epic as Mayo’s in football - 1959 was the last year they won the big prize.

CLARE

The Banner have pressed the reset button after the rollercoaster Davy Fitzgerald Years, which brought them joy and pain in equal measure. The unexpected 2013 All-Ireland win was never followed up, but the brilliant youngsters that inspired it are still there and now entering their prime years.

The men who led the backbone of this team to three All-Ireland Under-21 titles in-a-row between 2012 and 2014, Donal Maloney and Gerry O’Connor, are now in charge and it must be an exciting time to be a Clare supporter.

A Munster title - their first since the 90s - would be a great start, but Liam MacCarthy shouldn’t be beyond them.

GALWAY

Always thereabouts, but never quite there, The Tribesmen are still chasing their first All-Ireland title since 1988.

The underage production line may not be as busy as it once was, but there is still talent in Galway. Can Michael O’Donoghue, in his second season in charge, harness that potential and finally land Liam MacCarthy? That’s a big question and a tough one to answer.

They’re certainly good enough for a place in the final four, but winning an All-Ireland would require an upturn in performances.

Losing this season’s Division 1A relegation playoff in the League won’t help as they will do their early season work in hurling’s second tier next year.

WEXFORD

An All-Ireland may be a bridge too far for this Wexford side, but they are sure to get a kick from the presence of new boss Davy Fitzgerald in year one of his project in the south east.

Even a Leinster title is a big ask given that Dublin and Galway are also in the province alongside the big Cats, but expect them to rattle a few cages throughout next season.