A total of €6.9 million will be provided to support Gaelic inter-county footballers and hurlers over the next three years, it was announced today at Croke Park.

As with previous agreements, Sport Ireland will provide the funding to the GAA who will then work with the Gaelic Players Association for the appropriate disbursement of the money to the players.

Funding of €1.6 million will be provided in 2017 increasing to €2.3 million in 2018 and €3 million in 2019.

Dessie Farrell, GPA CEO said: ‘This new arrangement will facilitate the development of an important programme between government and players in tackling some of the more intractable societal challenges in Ireland today.

“This will happen through a more targeted approach and will leverage the role model status of many of our top county players to influence positive change.

“Players look forward to taking an even more prominent role in making a meaningful difference, particularly, in the lives our young people across the country.”

The Taoiseach Enda Kenny said: “The agreement provides continued recognition for the contribution of Gaelic inter-county players to the economic and social fabric of the nation.

“Our inter-county players showcase the skill, excellence and commitment of our national games at home and abroad. They train hard to become the best they can be, in order to do their county, their town or their parish proud.

“As well as promoting increased levels of physical activity, our Gaelic players can act as important role models in a number of other key policy areas at local and national level.

“These include the promotion of mental health well-being, the fight against obesity and the prevention of alcohol and drugs misuse. I look forward to the continued support of our inter-county footballers and hurlers in these and other areas and as role models which young people can emulate.”