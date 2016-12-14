Fermanagh will be without Sean Quigley for the start of the 2017 season following the forward’s groin operation in October.

Quigley is set to miss the McKenna Cup in January as he "slowly but surely" gets back to full fitness. Fermanagh begin with a tie against Monaghan on the 8 January.

“It’s strange because I enjoy playing the McKenna Cup and getting into the swing of things again,” Quigley told the Fermanagh Herald.

“It was just something that had to be done. It was an overuse injury, playing constantly for the past five or six years has probably done it. But maybe the break might do me the world of good.

“I’m six weeks after surgery so I’m slowly but surely getting back to myself. I was just walking about for the first few weeks, but I’m back out on the pitch now doing a few wee bits and pieces. It’s not much though, I’m trying not to force it.

“We have a good strong panel at the minute and plenty of new boys looking to make an impact. Much as I’d like to be playing I think the rest will do me good.”