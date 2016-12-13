Former Kerry hurling manager Maurice Leahy believes that Galway should stick with the Leinster Hurling Championship but claimed that the Leinster board needs to give the county more support.

A motion requesting that Galway senior, under 21 and minor hurling teams compete "in a single provincial hurling structure" with immediate effect was passed at the county convention on Monday night.

The motion, proposed by the Liam Mellows club, was unanimously given approval by all 253 delegates and could pave the way for the county to join the Munster Championship.

The Galway senior hurlers joined the Leinster championship in 2009 but so far the Leinster board have refused to grant them a home game in the competition.

Leahy’s former charges Kerry also play in the Leinster Championship and he believes it’s the best place for Kerry and Galway.

"If I was a Galway man, I think I’d prefer to stay in Leinster because coming to Munster is pretty hot," he told RTÉ 2fm's Game On. "You’ve got five of the top counties in Ireland hurling in Munster.

"In Leinster they have Kilkenny who are definitely one of the top teams there, then after Kilkenny, Galway are probably next and you’ve got Dublin and Wexford coming up.

“I think Galway would be happier if they could stay in Leinster and bring their under-21s and minors with them and get a fair deal."

Leahy believes that Galway are being harshly treated and that it wouldn’t take much to convince them to remain in Leinster.

The former Kerry boss claims that the Leinster board need to make a move to allow Galway to play at least one home game a year.

"I think Galway have a good case, it’s very unfair to them," he said. "It’s not fair their fault that they’re the best team in Connacht and that they’re up there with the best because the other teams in Connacht haven’t been able to compete.

"Galway definitely deserves to be treated fairly and definitely deserves a big game in Salthill every year at least.

"I think the GAA are going to have to step in and at least give them one good fixture in Salthill where they can maybe bring Wexford or Kilkenny and have a real crack at them."

Leahy has no doubts that the Leinster championship is the right place for Kerry, however, and added: "I think Kerry are where they want to be at the moment and that they'll stay there for a while."