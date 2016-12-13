A motion requesting that Galway senior, under 21 and minor hurling teams compete "in a single provincial hurling structure" with immediate effect was passed at the county convention on Monday night.

The motion, proposed by the Liam Mellows club, was unanimously given approval by all 253 delegates and now will be on the agenda at the GAA Congress in February.

The Galway senior hurlers joined the Leinster championship in 2009 but they have yet to be granted a home game in the competition.

To further clarify the motion and what it might mean for Galway in the future, John Hynes, Galway county sectretary told RTÉ Radio 1's Morning Ireland: "The Liam Mellows motion proposed a change to the Rule 6.28 to allow all Galway inter-county teams participate fully in all relevant tier 1 competitions in a single provincial system and structure.

"It doesn't specify what province - but that all of our teams should participate in province at a competitive level.

"After the overwhelming endorsement of the motion at our convention, it will now go forward as Galway's motion to Congress as a proposed amendment to Rule 6.28.

"Should the motion be approved at Congress, then under Rule 3.40g, it shall become operative in 30 days.

When asked which province (Leinster or Munster) he would like Galway to be playing in, Hynes added: "I believe from a national level and looking at the big picture, it would be to the detriment of hurling overall if one province became the main province for All-Ireland contenders and the other was weak."