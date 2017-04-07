RTÉ GAA analyst Colm O’Rourke believes Dublin’s ability to pull results out of the fire, allied to the massive talent in their ranks, makes them “almost unbeatable” as they go in search of a fifth Allianz Football League title in a row when they face Kerry in Croke Park on Sunday.

The rivalry between the two teams is the most famous in football and O’Rourke is anticipating a battle royale at HQ.

“I think it’ll be a great game," the former Meath star told Morning Ireland listeners.

“One of the things about the Dubs, even though they have dominated for the last few years, they still attract big crowds because they have a very attractive style of football.

“People like to go to see them.

“It was shown last Sunday very much in the last 10 minutes in Clones, when they poured forward in search of scores.

“They were very attractive to watch.

“At this stage, they look almost unbeatable”

“Monaghan really, really put it up to them and it was a great game last Sunday.

“That’s the one thing about Dublin, when you go to see them you get full value for money.”

Monaghan weren’t the only team to threaten to end the Dubs’ record unbeaten streak in recent months, which now stands at 36 across the league and championship, with Tyrone and Kerry also coming close to recording wins before falling just short.

“They have the knack of winning, and even when they look dead and buried - as they have on three or four occasions in this league - they seem to be able to find a way of winning.

“They probably will do so on Sunday.

“There is a little bit of an edge to it.

Éamonn Fitzmaurice’s comments about the final have done that and there have been a few comments on the Dublin side, so I’m expecting a fairly fiery battle and the referee will need to be on his toes from early on.”

While the Kingdom would love nothing more than to ambush Dublin at Croke Park on Sunday, O’Rourke believes achieving that feat and replicating it in the championship could prove beyond them.

“At this stage, they look almost unbeatable,” the Simonstown Gaels manager said.

“I would say that Éamonn Fitzmaurice would have been quite happy to stay in the Division 1 and avoided Dublin.

“If Kerry want to beat Dublin this year, they want to beat them on a day in August or September.

“Generally speaking, it’s not easy to beat Dublin twice in the one year.”

“I think they are a team of the future”

Galway and Kildare contest the Division 2 decider. Both sides are closely matched on paper, but O’Rourke sounded rather bullish on the prospect of the Lilywhites.

“I’d say both of them would like to win in Croke Park,” he said. “Galway haven’t won there for years and years, and Kildare coming to Croke Park have often flattered to deceive.

“I saw both of them live against Meath in the league and certainly they are impressive.

“Kildare, in the first game in the league, gave Meath a right hammering in Navan.

“You could see they have a lot of very good players.

“The doubt always about Kildare is will they produce it on big days? But I think there is something a bit different about this Kildare team.

“I think they are a team of the future.”