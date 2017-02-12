Monaghan forward Conor McManus bemoaned a "flat" performance from his side as the Oriel County followed up their superb away win over Mayo with a forgettable draw against Cavan in Division 1 of the Allianz League.

The home team appeared to be still in deep hibernation as they struggled to get going on a bitterly cold afternoon in Castleblayney, failing to score until the 24th minute before eventually securing a point as the local rivals finished with 0-07 apiece.

“We had chances to win it. I’m sure Cavan would probably say the same thing; that they missed chances, particularly in the first half,” McManus told RTÉ Sport.

“We had chances in the second half to kick on and pull way from Cavan, and we didn’t do that, and our own mistakes cost us in the end.”

Delving deeper into the action over 70 minutes, the Clontibret star added: “It was tough. Conditions weren’t easy.

“When you take a look at the scoreboard, either team only managed to muster up seven points each.

“We’ve a lot of improving to do"

“It shows you how tough conditions were, particularly for us in the first half.

“But we’ll not use that as an excuse.

“It was a flat enough performance in the first half and, indeed, in the second half.

“We’ve a lot of improving to do.

“But we didn’t get beaten, so we’ll have to take the positives out of that.

“We’ll have to take a look at the video and analyse where we went wrong.

“We didn’t put enough pace into it, we got turned over a lot. Simple things.

“It’s early in the season yet, its three points out of four, it’s a decent start but there’s a lot of improving to do.”

Next up for Monaghan, is a trip to Kerry in two weeks time. Looking ahead to that arduous challenge, McManus said: “We’ll get back into training on Tuesday night, recover from this and kick on and prepare for that.

“It’s a tough ask, it’s a tough place to go.

“Kerry have had a decent start to their league as well.

“It’s a big ask, but we’ll go down there and we’ll give it our all.”