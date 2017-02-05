Throw-in between Cavan and Dublin has been delayed by 15 minutes due to heavy traffic approaching Kingspan Breffni Park.

A large crowd was anticipated as Cavan get ready to face the All-Ireland champions in manager Mattie McGleenan's first competitive game game in charge.

THROW IN DELAYED 15MINS

Due to heavy traffic, our throw in has been put back. #AllianzLeagues @DubGAAOfficial — Official Cavan GAA (@CavanCoBoardGaa) February 5, 2017

The game will now throw in at 2.15pm - quarter of an hour after most of the rest of today's games. Traffic congestion coming into Cavan meant the authorities took the decision to push back the match start time.

Dublin fans had a history of turning up late to big games at Croke Park and delaying throw-ins, though this problem had largely been resolved in recent years.