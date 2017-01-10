Donegal manager Rory Gallagher has been dealt a further blow for 2017 with the news that 2012 All-Ireland winners Christy Toye, Rory Kavanagh and David Walsh have announced their respective inter-county retirements.

Following the quarter-final defeat to Dublin last year, Colm McFadden and Eamon McGee announced they would be hanging up their inter-county boots.

More recently Leo McLoone has decided not to make himself available for the 2017 season, while last week Odhrán MacNiallais confirmed that he is stepping away from the panel for a year.

Anthony Thompson has also opted out of the squad, but may return for the later stages of the Allianz League.

Toye made his inter-county debut in 2002 and bows out with three Ulster titles, a National League and an All-Ireland medal.

An Achilles injury in 2009 resulted in a 25-month absence for Donegal, but he fought back to back and was part of Jim McGuinness' all-conquering 2012 side.

The 33-year-old has the distinction of scoring more championship goals in Croke Park than any other Donegal player.

Rory Kavanagh retired in 2014 before returning to the panel last year

Kavanagh has called time on his inter-county career for the second time.

He initially retired after Donegal’s defeat to Kerry in the 2014 All-Ireland final, but returned last January for one final season with the county.

Naomh Bríd forward Walsh came on as a substitute in the All-Ireland final victory over Mayo, and also bows out with three provincial medals.