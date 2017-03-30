Kildare's Judy Reynolds and the 15-year-old Jazz gelding Vancouver K scored 74.443% to place fifth in the opening leg of the FEI World Cup Dressage final in Omaha, Nebraska, USA.

Reynolds qualified for the final after finishing third in the Western European League and now goes forward to the Grand Prix Kür (Freestyle to Music) final leg on Saturday.

"I'm really happy," she said. "Today Vancouver K was very focused and the canter pirouettes were a highlight for me.

"He was with me all the way and the final passage/piaffe trot sequence down the centre line was a really strong finish to the test.

"I was delighted to receive a score of 76.70% from the president of the ground jury, Katrina Wüst from Germany.

"A top five finish in the Grand Prix is what I was aiming for as it gives me a great draw for the freestyle final on Saturday. It has been a wonderful experience to come here to Omaha, it is an amazing facility with good surfaces."

The opening leg of the FEI World Cup Dressage final was won by the former FEI World Cup champion Isabell Werth and Weihgold OLD [GER] on 82.300%.