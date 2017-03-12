Wexford’s Bertram Allen has added another five-star win to his collection, after he stormed to a comfortable win in tonight’s 1m55 Audi Prize in the Netherlands on Quiet Easy.

Allen was one of 12 riders, including countryman Denis Lynch, who made it into the jump-off.

Lynch went on to record a double-clear round on Van Helsing to eventually take sixth place overall.

Allen was always among the favourites when drawn towards the end of the jump-off with the speed-specialist Quiet Easy.

They lived up to expectations and crossed the line clear in 34.73 seconds and finished almost two seconds ahead of Italian runner-up Lorenzo de Luca riding Halifax van het Kluizebos.

Allen had earlier finished third in the Derby competition at the same venue riding EH Quick Nina.