Irish riders Shane Swetneam and Conor Swail filled the top two places on the podium in the $200,000 four-star Grand Prix in Florida.

A massive 17 combinations managed to jump clear in the opening round of the Grand Prix to ensure a hugely competitive jump-off that included three Irish riders.

Cork native Sweetnam was first of the Irish trio to go midway through the clock round and he posted a scorching fast clear in a time of 41.79 to take the lead with the 11-year-old stallion Chaqui Z (Chacco-Blue x Quinar Z).

Cian O’Connor had also jumped clear in the opening round with Seringat, but one fence down second time out saw them slip outside the top 10.

Down rider Swail came closest to catching his fellow countryman when second-last to go with another stallion, Rubens LS La Silla (Rebozo LS La Silla x Cash).

They crossed the line clear and just three hundredths of a second behind Sweetnam to take second place on the podium, while USA’s Ali Wolff finished third aboard Casall.

Earlier in the day, Tipperary's Denis Lynch collected a new motor car with a runner-up finish in the Dortmund Grand Prix in Germany.

The results cap an incredible weekend for Irish Equestrian sport after Ireland won the Florida Nations Cup on Friday and Kildare's Judy Reynolds won her first ever five-star Dressage Grand Prix in Dortmund on Saturday.