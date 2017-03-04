Ireland’s Rio Olympic Dressage combination Judy Reynolds and Vancouver K, have won their first ever five-star Grand Prix, coming out on top in the Freestyle to Music at Dortmund in Germany.

The pair were one of six combinations who came through Friday’s Grand Prix qualifier where they finished in fourth place of the 14 starters.

Up against a top class field in the traditional Dressage stronghold of Germany in the final, the Irish duo devastated the opposition with a score of 76.70%, leaving them over three percentage points ahead of the next best finisher.

Germany’s Hendrik Lochthowe riding Meggle’s Boston (73.575%) finished as runners-up, while another German rider, Beatrice Buchwald, took third spot on the podium with Daily Pleasure (72.250%).

Reynolds and Vancouver K had previously scored four-star Grand Prix wins in Austria and in the USA but the Dortmund result is a first for the pair at five-star level.

The win comes after Ireland won the Wellington Nations Cup in Florida, USA, after a commanding performance in the early hours of this morning.