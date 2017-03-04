For the third time in history and the second year in-a-row, Ireland have won the Wellington Nations Cup in Florida, USA, after a commanding performance in the early hours of this morning.

A fine team display from Shane Sweetnam, Paul O'Shea, Conor Swail and Cian O'Connor, saw Ireland, under the guidance of Team Manager Michael Blake, win for the second time in two weeks on American soil after they had also came out on top in the Ocala Nations Cup a fortnight earlier.

At the finish it was a convincing win for the Irish who completed the two round contest on a total of just four faults.

Just as they did in Ocala, their American hosts had to settle for runner-up spot on a 13 fault total, while Brazil took third spot on the podium on 16, with Venezuela fourth, Britain fifth and Canada sixth of eight teams that took part.

First to go in the opening round, Cork's Shane Sweetnam and Chaqui Z jumped clear with just one time fault.

Paul O’Shea, Conor Swail and Cian O’Connor then all jumped clear, to leave tied for the lead with Brazil after the first round on a zero score. At that stage it already looked a three-way battle, with the USA on five faults the only other nation within touching distance of Ireland and Brazil.

The second round saw Sweetnam and Spy Coast Farm's Chaqui Z come home with just a single rail down, before O'Shea completed a superb double clear performance with Skara Glen’s Machu Picchu, who is owned by Skara Glen Stables, Whipstick Farm, P. Hurter & P. Agnew.

Conor Swail and the Vanessa Mannix-owned Rubens LS La Silla then finished with one fence down, and as the final line riders prepared to enter the arena, Ireland, Brazil and USA all still had a shot at victory.

An eight fault score from America's last rider Georgina Bloomberg ended their chances of a home win, before O'Connor entered the ring as last to go for the Irish with the Seringat.

Just as he did in Ocala a few weeks before, O'Connor kept his cool to complete his double clear performance and leave Ireland on an unbeatable total of just four faults. Brazil's Eduardo Menzes lowered two poles with Quintol when last to jump, dropping them below the Americans and into third.