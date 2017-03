Bertram Allen and Molly Malone won today's five-star Speed Class at Al Shaqab in Qatar.

A stunningly fast clear round (57.70) from the pair when second last to jump, saw them push flying Frenchman Rodger Yves Bost and Qoud 'Coeur De La Loge into second (58.04), while Switzerland's Pius Schwizer and Balou Rubin R finished third.

Allen and Molly Malone collected a winners prize of €23,000 in what was the biggest competition on day one of the Al Shaqab fixture.