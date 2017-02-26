iding the nine-year-old stallion Dino W, Bertram Allen produced the fastest clear round in an eight horse jump-off to win the Spanish Grand Prix at Vejer de la Frontera.

The Wexford rider took home the winners prize of over €16,000.

All round, it was a good day for Irish participants as Mayo’s Alex Duffy guided the Irish Sport Horse WCE Cruco to fifth place after they lowered a single rail against the clock, while Tipperary’s Greg Broderick finished sixth with Charmeur, after also finishing with four faults in the second round.