For the second time in less than 48 hours, Ireland's Cian O'Connor and Seringat broke American hearts in Florida, after they claimed a stunning jump-off win in the $100,000 City Of Ocala four-star Grand Prix.

An incredibly tough first-round course saw just three of the 39 starters managing to jump clear, with O'Connor eventually joined in a three-way jump-off by two American riders, Ali Wolff and Beezie Madden.

First to go against the clock, Madden set a tough target when she went clear in 41.43 seconds with Breitling LS, while second to go, Wolff and Casall also went clear in a slightly slower time of 41.86.

Madden and her American team members had watched on two day's earlier as O'Connor and Seringat completed a double clear round to deny them a home Nations Cup win.

In a copybook repeat performance when last to go, O'Connor and the 11-year-old gelding once again went clear and crucially knocked two-tenths of a second off Madden's time to give Ireland another superb win.

Meath-based O'Connor, who this week chalked up his 111th Nations Cup appearance for his country, walked away with the winners prize of $33,000. Cork's Shane Sweetnam also took a share of the prize fund, as he finished sixth aboard Chaqui Z with the fastest four fault score from the first round.