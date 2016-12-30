Tipperary's Denis Lynch has shot up to third place on the Longines World Cup league table, after a sixth-place finish with the stallion All Star in today's ninth round of the series at Mechelen in Belgium.

Twelve combinations managed to jump clear in the opening round, with Ireland double-handed as Wexford's Bertram Allen joined Lynch in the jump-off against the clock.

Allen was first of the Irish pair to go in the second round with eight-year-old Izzy By Picobello. Despite lowering the very first fence, they took eighth place overall with the second fastest time of the competition (39.43).

Lynch and All Star produced a flawless round when second last to go against the clock, with their time of 41.60 seconds good enough for sixth place at the finish.

French rider Rodger Yves Bost took the winners prize when last to go with Sydney Une Prince (38.86), denying home favorite Jos Verloy a win aboard Caracas, with the Belgian rider settling for runner-up spot just under a second behind the Frenchman.

Just four rounds of the Western European World Cup series now remain before the final takes at Ohama in the USA this March.