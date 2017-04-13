Adrian Lewis produced a stunning nine-dart finish on the way to a comfortable 7-4 success over Raymond van Barneveld to get his Premier League play-off hopes back on track.

The moment of the night came in the fourth leg as Lewis extended his 2-1 advantage after hitting two 180s followed by a 141 checkout in Liverpool's Echo Arena.

Lewis never trailed in the match-up with Van Barneveld, who could not stop the Jackpot from being at his dominant best, averaging more than 111 in the clash before sealing the victory with a bullseye finish.

He told Sky Sports after the match: "I hit the first 180 and thought 'Come on, keep the pressure on him' and as soon as I hit the second one (180), the crowd got riled up so you start thinking 'it's your time to shine'.

"I knew I had to put in a performance against Barney because he has been playing really well. (That makes it) Five out of six (wins) against the world's best so I will take that anytime."

Michael van Gerwen stormed back to earn an unlikely point against Peter Wright as the top two in the Premier League table played out an entertaining 6-6 draw.

Wright raced into a 3-0 lead before the world number one got on the scoreboard with the Scotsman extending his advantage to 5-1 and out of sight.

But the Dutchman fought back to 6-3 before reeling off the last three legs for a share of the spoils that keeps him at the top of the standings by two points.

James Wade won four successive legs to earn a 7-5 victory over Phil Taylor while Gary Anderson opened the evening with a 6-6 draw against Dave Chisnall before returning to the oche for a emphatic 7-2 win over Wright in the final clash to strengthen his chances of a top-four finish.