Phil Taylor came out victorious in Dublin in what could be his last ever competitive meeting with old foe Raymond van Barneveld.

The long-time rivals met on Night Ten on the Premier League and Taylor, who will retire at the end of the season, got revenge for a previous defeat in this competition to the Dutchman with a 7-3 win.

The Power averaged 105.87 and temporarily moved ahead of Van Barneveld, who later beat James Wade 7-2 to regain his third place in the table.

Taylor ended up in the play-off places with Gary Anderson dropping out after a 7-3 loss to Adrian Lewis.

Dave Chisnall and Peter Wright shared the points in their match-up.

World number one Michael van Gerwen remains top after a high-quality 7-5 win over Wade, who left Dublin pointless on his birthday and is now five points off a play-off place with five nights left in the regular season.

