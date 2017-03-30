Michael van Gerwen secured top spot at the halfway stage of this season's Premier League after a convincing 7-1 win over Dave Chisnall in Cardiff.

It was a convincing response from the Dutchman, who had seen his record-breaking winning streak brought to an end by compatriot Raymond van Barneveld last week.

Van Gerwen looked on course for a rare whitewash victory before Chisnall avoided embarrassment by taking the sixth leg with double tops.

Van Barneveld produced a dominant performance to build on his win over Van Gerwen with a straight-forward 7-2 success against James Wade.

Phil Taylor had to dig deep to overcome already-relegated Jelle Klaasen 7-5, while Gary Anderson saw off Adrian Lewis 7-3.

Peter Wright was awarded a 7-0 walkover against Kim Huybrechts after the Belgian withdrew from the match for personal reasons.