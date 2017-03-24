Michael van Gerwen set a new record of 44 televised matches unbeaten in Manchester on Thursday night - then lost his very next contest.

Van Gerwen shot back to the top of the Premier League Darts table and eclipsed the previous record held jointly with Phil Taylor when he beat James Wade 7-4 in his first match of the night.

But the world champion then fell to a 7-5 defeat in a high-quality clash with fellow Dutchman Raymond van Barneveld as he played his game in hand on the rest of the field.

Reigning champion Van Gerwen at least ended the night back on top of the table after previous leader Peter Wright was beaten 7-5 by Phil Taylor, despite a gallant fightback from 6-3 down.

Kim Huybrechts and Jelle Klaasen were confirmed for relegation after they were respectively beaten 7-2 by Gary Anderson and 7-5 by Adrian Lewis.