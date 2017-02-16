Phil Taylor saw off his greatest rival Raymond van Barneveld in what could be the final meeting between the pair.

Sixteen-time world champion Taylor is retiring at the end of the year and this Premier League clash in Leeds was the last remaining scheduled fixture between the two old foes.

They could draw each other in future tournaments before Taylor quits but, if that fails to happen, the 'Power' will retire with a 7-4 victory in their final meeting.

"To have played this man, every month, has been incredible," Van Barneveld said. "We will miss him."

Taylor was followed on stage by heir apparent Michael van Gerwen, with the reigning world champion beating fellow Dutchman Jelle Klaasen 7-4.

Earlier in the night, Peter Wright beat two-time world champion Gary Anderson 7-5 and James Wade beat another ex-world winner, Adrian Lewis, 7-4.

In the final match of the evening, Dave Chisnall claimed his first win of the competition by seeing off Kim Huybrechts 7-4.