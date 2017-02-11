Michael van Gerwen created history by becoming only the second player ever to achieve two nine-dart finishes in the same game on his way to victory in Coral UK Open Qualifier Four in Wigan.

The Dutchman recorded the remarkable feat of two nine-darters during his third round win over Ryan Murray in a magical ten-minute spell.

The World Champion firstly scored 180, 177 and finished 144 in the fourth leg to complete his first nine-darter, before sealing a 6-2 victory with another perfect leg as he scored 177, 180 and took out 144 once again to complete the historic achievement.

Van Gerwen's moments of genius makes him only the second player in history to hit two nine-darters in one game, with Phil Taylor previously achieving the feat in the 2010 Premier League final against James Wade.

"Something clicked after I survived match darts against Adam Hunt and I could feel I might do something special today," said Van Gerwen.

"I'm very proud to achieve this but I'm also experienced enough to know that it's only two legs, so it was great to go on and win the tournament too."