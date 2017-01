Gary Anderson progressed to his third consecutive PDC World Darts Championship final after cruising to a 6-3 victory over Peter Wright at Alexandra Palace.

Anderson peppered the board with 15 180s and finished with an average of 103.45 to prevent the world number three from reaching a second World Championship final.

‘The Flying Scotsman’ will face Michael van Gerwen – who won 25 tournaments in 2016 – or veteran Raymond van Barneveld in Monday’s final.

