Raymond van Barneveld is through to semi-finals of PDC World Darts Championship after a 5-3 win over Phil Taylor at the Alexandra Palace.

The win now sets up an all-Dutch encounter against Michael van Gerwen on New Year's Day.

In the other semi-final, defending champion Gary Anderson will face Peter Wright.

The 77th meeting between Barney and the Power wasn't of the highest quality in terms of averages, 180s or indeed consistent finishing but there was no shortage of drama and tension to keep the crowd on their feet throughout.

It was van Barneveld's 17th victory over Taylor although his fourth in their last 10 meetings since losing an epic semi-final at the 2015 World Championship (Taylor 56 wins overall with four draws) while it's his second triumph in five clashes with the Power at this tournament having last beaten him in the famous 2007 final.

Van Barneveld got off to an ideal start on this occasion by taking the opening set 3-1 but Taylor soon responded to level the match.

The 16-time world champion then led 2-0 in the third set before his opponent mounted a superb rally to take the next three legs on the spin including a finish from 76 to go 2-1 up overall.

The 12th seed then turned the screw in a thrilling fourth set when he followed up a stunning 167 checkout with a brilliant finish from 120 to snatch it 3-2 and open up a two-set lead to send his fans wild.

Taylor, seeded four, responded in style by taking the next 3-0 and then took out 81 and 97 on his way to restoring overall parity as he sneaked the sixth set 3-2.

It was van Barneveld's turn to bounce back and despite some wobbles from both players on their finishing he was still able to take it 3-0 after holding his nerves on double one and three either side of a 76 checkout.

The eighth set went the distance before the Dutchman ensured a fitting climax with a fantastic finish on the bullseye to reach his seventh semi-final.