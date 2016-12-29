Northern Ireland's Daryl Gurney reached the quarter-finals of the William Hill World Darts Championship for the first time after overcoming Welshman Mark Webster in a topsy-turvy 4-3 win at Alexandra Palace.

In the opening match of an entertaining afternoon session, the 30-year-old lost the first set 3-0 before he capitalised on Webster's troubles on the doubles to level the match with a tight 3-2 second set success.

Derry native Gurney, who hit seven maximums during the match, took the next two sets to lead 3-1 and leave him just one away from a last-eight spot.

He had five darts to seal victory but Webster hit back to take the next two by a scoreline of 3-2 and take the match into a final set.

But Gurney found his composure to come through and win the final set 3-1, setting up a potential clash with world number one Michael van Gerwen for a place in the semi-finals.

Dave Chisnall held off Jelle Klaasen to earn a 4-2 victory and advance to the next round.

He opened up a two-set lead and looked to be coasting against the number 10 seed before the Dutchman hit back to halve the deficit.

Chisnall then won five legs in a row to put him one away from victory but Klaasen responded with checkouts of 99 and 68 before stealing the fifth set with a double top finish.

Chisnall opened the sixth set by missing 22 darts at doubles to hand Klaasen a two-leg advantage but stormed back to take the next three and reach his first World Championship quarter-finals.

Michael Smith raced into a two-set lead against sixth seed James Wade in the final match of the session, before the latter finally got on the board with a 3-1 third set.

A 98 checkout set Smith on his way to a 3-1 advantage and left him just one set from the win, but Aldershot thrower Wade had other ideas.

Level at 1-1 in the fifth, Wade checked out 131 before hitting 64 to extend the match to a sixth set where he won all three legs to take it to a decider, with Smith struggling to make an impact on the scoreboard.

'The Machine' maintained the momentum to win the opening leg of the seventh set before breaking the 26-year-old in the second, with double top sealing his seventh straight leg and a place in the last eight.