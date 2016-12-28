Fermanagh native Brendan Dolan’s bid to reach the fourth round of the PDC World Championships for the first time ended in failure as Jelle Klaasen proved too strong an opponent at the Alexandra Palace.

The Dutch thrower, ranked 10th in the world, enjoyed a 4-0 win and joined Kim Huybrechts and James Wade in winning their afternoon games.

Dolan, the first player to hit a nine-dart finish in a double to start event which he did at the 2011 World Grand Prix, took the opening leg and a 72 checkout levelled the opening set at 2-2.

However, Klaasen took the opening set on double 18, with the contrasting styles on the oche very noticeable, the Dutchman's speed at odds with Dolan’s more methodical approach.

Klaasen’s heavy scoring and ability to pick off his favourite double 18 proved to be Dolan's undoing in the second and third sets, but he made a spirited comeback in the fourth.

A 142 finish, ending on bull, saw the 43-year-old take a 2-1 lead, but Klaasen served a reminder of his threat in the competition to take the game.

He hit six perfect darts to get the crowd on their feet, and while the nine-darter came a cropper, he sealed his passage into the next round on double eight.

The other two games in the afternoon session were equally one-sided.

In the opening game of the day, Huybrechts easily dispatched Max Hopp, but will need to improve his finishing if he is to trouble 16-time world champions Phil Taylor in the next round.

He was comfortable throughout against the 20-year-old German who failed to ever get going in the contest.

Huybrechts hit one of his five match 180s in the final game, along with two bulls, before putting Hopp out of his misery with a 102 finish.

“Phil Taylor up next, I'll have to do better, but I'm up for it," Huybrechts told Sky Sports.

“I wear my heart on my sleeve, but it's worked against me a bit.”

“As long as I'm winning, it doesn't matter.”

James Wade too had little difficulty in his encounter with Steve Beaton, dropping just one set against the 'The Bronzed Adonis' in a 4-1 win.

'The Machine' produced a fine performance to see off 1996 BDO champion Beaton with an average just under 100 and a check-out percentage of 50 per cent.

Wade lost just three legs as he raced into a 3-0 lead, with his heavy scoring (107 average) making life exceedingly difficult for Beaton.

To his credit, the 52-year-old stole the fourth set, with a couple of 180s and a 116 finish ensuring more respectability on the scoreline before the sixth seed ended the contest on double 20.