Derry thrower Daryl Gurney marched into the last 16 of the PDC World Championships for the first time in his career thanks to a rollercoaster 4-3 victory over Robert Thornton.

Gurney set up a meeting with Mark Webster of Wales after a terrific battle at Alexandra Palace.

The 30-year-old stormed out of the traps, winning the first seven legs to lead his Scottish opponent by two sets to nil.

But after winning the first leg of the third set, Gurney lost his focus.

Thornton fought back to make it 2-1 and with momentum suddenly on his side, he won nine out of the next 12 legs to turn the match on its head, leading 3-2 and looking destined to march on.

But Gurney showed real steal to take the must-win sixth set and make it a tension-filled finale.

It was the ultimate test of nerve in a raucous atmosphere, with Thornton hitting the rocks on the home straight.

He missed attempts at double top and double 10 in the first leg of the decider and Gurney pounced, closing out a ding-dong encounter to remain in the tournament.

"I've had seven or eight world championships (both PDC and BDO) and I've never got past the second round," Gurney told Sky Sports afterwards.

"I knew he was going to come back at me. I knew it was coming and I was lucky to get through at the end."