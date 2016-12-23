Darren Webster pulled off the shock of the World Darts Championship so far when he shot down 17 seed Simon Whitlock 4-0 at Alexandra Palace on Thursday night.

Webster produced the performance of his career to whitewash the Wizard of Oz in the second round and ensure his place in the second week of competition.

World champion Gary Anderson looked classy as he dispatched Andrew Gilding 4-0 in a display that contained a stunning bull, bull double 16 132 check-out.

In the other game of the evening session former two-time world champions Adrian ‘Jackpot’ Lewis blasted past 28 seed Joe Cullen four sets to nil.

In the afternoon session there were wins for Ian White over Jonny Clayton, 4-1, Michael Smith over Mervyn King 4-3 and Benito van de Pas saw off Terry Jenkins, also 4-1.