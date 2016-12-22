Max Hopp stunned Vincent van der Voort in the World Darts Championship first round at the Alexandra Palace.

The 20-year-old German fired seven 180s to oust the 20th seed 3-1 and set up a second-round clash with Kim Huybrechts.

Seventh-seed Dave Chisnall survived a scare as he was forced into some final-set heroics to secure a 3-2 win over Rowby-John Rodriguez.

Chisnall struggled in the first two sets and Rodriguez had darts to take a 2-0 lead, but the Premier League player battled back to take a 2-1 lead.

Some impressive darts from Rodriguez made it 2-2 and forced a deciding set, but an inspired Chisnall finally find some form and averaged 121.86, with checkouts of 117 and 120, to take it 3-0.

Jelle Klaasen eased through by beating fellow countryman Jeffrey de Graaf.

Klaasen, a semi-finalist in 2015, threw three hundred-plus checkouts to earn a 3-1 success, while the clinical Kim Huybrechts enjoyed a serene evening, beating James Wilson 3-0.