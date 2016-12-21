James Wade, Mensur Suljovic and Robert Thornton all eased their way into the second round of the World Darts Championship, not dropping a single set between them on Wednesday night.

Sixth seed Wade didn't have to be at his best to start his campaign with a win over Belgium's Ronny Huybrechts in the first round at Alexandra Palace.

He finished the game in style, celebrating wildly after a 141 checkout to win the match three sets to nil.

Austria's Suljovic, ranked eighth, saw off Ron Meulenkamp of the Netherlands, also 3-0.

And in the final game of Wednesday night Scotland's Thornton saw off the game challenge of Austrian Zoran Lerchbacher.

The ninth seed took the game 3-0, though he didn't have it all his own away against Lernbacher, who beat Simon Stevenson earlier in the evening in their preliminary round game.