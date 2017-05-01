Team Sky have suspended Gianni Moscon for six weeks and given the Italian a formal written warning after he racially abused FDJ's Kevin Reza earlier this week.

The incident occurred after the finish of Friday's stage three of the Tour de Romandie - which was won by Sky's Elia Viviani.

A statement from Team Sky said: "Following a disciplinary meeting with Team Sky concerning an incident at the Tour of Romandie, Gianni Moscon has been given a formal written warning and suspended from racing for six weeks. He will also attend a diversity awareness course.

"Gianni recognises that his behaviour was wrong and how seriously Team Sky take this kind of incident.

Kevin Reza

"He apologised to Kevin Reza after the stage and again to him and his team the following morning, and this apology was accepted. Gianni knows that there is no excuse for his behaviour and that any repeat will result in termination of his contract."

Sky chose not to withdraw Moscon from the race, which concluded on Sunday, following discussions with FDJ.

Moscon, 23, is in his second season with Team Sky.