Dillon Byrne of the VCUK Velochampion team ran out the overall winner of the Kerry Group Ras Mumhan which finished up after four stages of classic racing today.

Byrne laid the foundations for overall victory on Saturday when he finished third on the stage from Listowel to Athea in Co Limerick.

Sunday’s stage as far as he was concerned was the cornerstone for outright victory when he finished 11th.

Most of the challengers slipped down the rankings because of the two mountain primes at Valentia Island and Coom an Easpaig.

Byrne who raced Pro Continental on the European Continent last season, now races on the UK circuit. He has been here in Ireland on a number of occasions and a couple of years ago was placed second on the final stage on 2015 in this event.

"It was great to achieve victory. People have a habit of remembering only winners. I’ll be back to defend the title next year. This success has to be attributed to the team and the backroom staff and to my sponsors VCUK Velochampion," said the Blackpool native afterwards.

The final stage held over 114 kilometers within the confines of Killorglin/Beaufort area was won by Italian Matteo Ciagala representing the Aqua Blue Sport Academy.

Final classification after four stages

1-D Byrne (VCUK Velochampion), 11hrs.27mins.19secs;

2-T Mazzone (Isle of Man), @12secs;

3-R McLoughlin (Aqua Blue Sport), @16;

4-L Mazzone (isle of Man), @22;

5-M. Garthwaite (Rhino Valley Race Team), same time;

6-M. Dowling (Strats3 Velo),st.

Jersies

Overall - Byrne;

Mountains - E. Morton Fittz Cycles);

Points - T Mazzone

Under 23 - L Mazzone;

A2 Category - C Kissane (Killarney CC Pink)

Team - Ireland U-23