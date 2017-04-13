Felix English finished 19th in the Scratch Race at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships on Thursday.

The 25-year-old was the sole Irish rider in action on the second day of competition in the Hong Kong Velodrome at the Worlds.

In a frustrating race where all his attacks were neutralised, English finished in the bunch with the medals going to Polish rider Adrian Teklinski, Lucas Liss of Germany and Great Britain's Christopher Latham.

English established himself in five significant moves throughout the 60-lap, 15km bunch race. However, the fast pace saw each move being reeled back, and no rider lapping the field.

"It was quite an easy race, and I was trying to get away, but nobody was working," said English.

"I kept trying to follow moves; you see a small gap, then work hard but people wouldn’t work with me. Even when it would come back, normally there are counter-attacks, but this didn’t happen."

With eight laps to go Joao Matias of Portugal attacked, which prompted eventual winner Teklinski to chase. The Pole passed Matias and quickly gained half a lap.

Liss chased with five laps remaining, and Statham won a sprint finish for bronze.

English goes again on Sunday in the Madison with Mark Downey, a race in which they won gold and silver at the last two World Cups.

"I’m looking forward to a race that is more strength based, where we can show what we can do," he said.

"In training, we are doing the fastest times we have ever done on the track. I like working in a team with Mark, it’s extra nice when there’s success."

On Friday Lydia Boylan will be in action throughout the day in the newly structured Omnium event – with four events in one day.

At noon, Irish time, Downey competes in the Points Race, an event in which the 20-year-old Dromore man excels, having already won two silvers in previous Junior and U23 European Championships, and two golds from the World Cups this season.