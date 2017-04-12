Ireland’s Lydia Gurley has finished 15th in the scratch race at the Track Cycling World Championships in Hong Kong.

Italy’s Rachele Barbieri claimed gold in the 40-lap race, with Britain’s Elinor Barker and Jolien d’Hoore of Belgium rounding out the podium places.

Gurley, who was making her debut at the World Championships, said afterwards: "I was a bit disappointed after the race, as I was strong, and comfortable in the race.

"I missed the main group after slightly hesitating, so the chase with the Ukraine rider was a key moment for me.

Usually, with two riders chasing, you work well together. But she kept forcing me up the track, pulling up at bad points, so we eventually lost the gap we formed. It’s just one of those things. I gave it a go, it didn’t work out, I’ll accept it and move on."

Over the five days of racing in Hong Kong, the six-strong Irish team will compete across nine events, concluding with the men’s madison on Sunday.

Felix English will line up in the scratch race on Thursday with an outside chance of claiming a top-three finish.