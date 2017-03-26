Spaniard Alejandro Valverde sealed a second Tour of Catalonia title in style by claiming the seventh stage on Sunday as Ireland's Dan Martin finished sixth in the overall standings.

Spaniard Valverde, 36, pipped Colombian Jarlinson Pantano at the finish line to claim his third stage win in a week and finish one minute and three seconds ahead of compatriot Alberto Contador in the general classification.

Valverde had followed a late attack instigated by Martin with three kilometres to go of the 138.7km race around Barcelona, which culminated with laps of Montjuic, the site of the 1992 Olympic Games village.

Valverde's fellow Spaniard and Movistar team mate Marc Soler came third overall, 1:16 adrift, with Martin, who ended 2:29 behind Valverde in GC, fifth on the day.

Tour de France champion Chris Froome tried to salvage some pride after his poor display on the sixth stage with a late attack on the final lap but could not keep up the pace and was soon pegged back. He finished 30th in the overall standings.

"Today I felt good after a really hard stage yesterday, everything was easier today because of the team," Valverde told reporters.



"I knew Daniel (Martin) would attack when he did as he always does that and I worked very hard to stay with him and in the end I won by a hair's breadth."