Dan Martin finished third in Paris-Nice as Team Sky's Sergio Henao held on to beat Alberto Contador by two seconds.

It was Team Sky's fifth win in 'the Race to the Sun' six attempts as Colombian Henao resisted repeated attacks from Contador.

Spaniard Contador (Trek-Segafredo), who was runner-up 12 months ago after finishing four seconds behind Briton Geraint Thomas (Team Sky), came home 21 seconds ahead of Henao on Sunday's final stage won by David de la Cruz (QuickStep Floors) but was frustrated again.

Cruz's team-mate Martin finished 28 seconds behind Contador in the general classification after starting the day in second.

