Dan Martin moved up to second overall in Paris-Nice after a gutsy performance on the tough climb of the Col de la Couillole.

Martin finished third on the mountain-top finish at the end of the 177km seventh stage, 32 seconds behind stage winner Richie Porte, with former Tour de France champion Alberto Contador 11 seconds in front of the Irish rider.

QuickStep's Martin had been part of a leading group of six until Porte attacked with four kilometres remaining. Contador and Sergio Henao gave chase, but Martin hung tough and clawed his way back to remain in overall contention.

Martin is just 31 seconds behind new race leader Henao of Colombia, after pipping the Team Sky man into fourth on the stage, with Contador a further second behind in third.

Sunday's final stage is another 115km of mountainous terrain that starts and finishes in Nice.