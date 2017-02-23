The successful Irish National team will be competing again this weekend at the fourth and final round of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Los Angeles, USA.

Last weekend Ireland finished sixth in the World Cup medal standings, ahead of nations like Great Britain, the USA and Canada, having won three medals in as many days in Cali, Columbia.

A smaller team will be competing in LA on the 25 and 26 February, with the silver medal Madison pairing of Mark Downey and Felix English racing on Sunday. Downey also won gold in the men’s points race last weekend.

European Bronze medallist in the Individual Pursuit, Anna Turvey, will also be racing, as well as Eoin Mullen in the Sprint and Keirin. Felix English will be racing in the Scratch Race.

This is the final round of the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup and the final competition before the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Hong Kong on Easter Weekend from the 12–16 April.