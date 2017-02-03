Ireland’s Conor Dunne has finished second on day two of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour in Australia.

The Aqua Blue Sport rider finished 33 seconds behind Luke Rowe of Team Sky on a dramatic 165.6km stage from Mount Beauty to Beechworth in Victoria, with American Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) back in third.

Dunne’s performance was all the more meritorious as he suffered a mechanical with his front wheel with 10km to go, but the 25-year-old fought his way back to place on the podium.

Overall leader Damien Howson suffered a puncture behind the leaders, forcing his Orica Scott team to launch a desperate chase back to the peloton and they made contact just in time for Howson to retain the yellow jersey.

Dunne said after the win: ”I felt good today, it was the plan for the team to be aggressive and we made sure we covered the early breakaway.

“It was good to make that move. The boys all rose really strongly, we were all covering it, different moves at the start. It just was me that slipped away.

“It always kind of looked it would go to the finish once we got our gap. I was feeling strong so I rode all in for the stage result.

“We had a seven kilometre climb about 12 kilometres from the finish. The break all split up there. There was about five of us at the front. Just going over the top, Luke Rowe attacked and he was just super strong. I couldn’t get back on terms with him, I hit the remains of the break to solo away for second. I was happy to get a result for the team and hopefully we can try again in the coming days.”