Cricket Ireland say they are optimistic of achieving Test status in June after the International Cricket Council announced a new process for associate nations wishing to become full members.

Ireland's application must go before a newly-created membership committee which will decide if the criteria laid down have been met.

They will meet for a final decision on Ireland and Afghanistan's elevation to test status on June 22.

Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom said they were optimistic about getting approval from ICC members.

The new criteria involves areas like governance, finance, the performance of national team and development programmes.

In conversation with @JohnKennyMedia, Cricket Ireland CEO Warren Deutrom is optimistic about getting Test status approval #rtesport pic.twitter.com/18J7LhZlQD — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) April 27, 2017

Ireland, meanwhile, will be in England next week for two ODIs.

The first encounter will take place in Bristol on Friday, May 5, followed by an historic game at Lords two days later.

Its the first time ever that a full English side will face Ireland at the London venue.