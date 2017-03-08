Kevin O’Brien believes that Ireland are starting to find their form in limited-overs cricket once again as they kick-off a month-long series against Afghanistan in India.

Ireland begin their run of nine matches, in three formats of the game, later today with the first of their three T20 games, which will be played over the next five days at the Greater Noida Stadium.

“It’s a big year and we saw a lot of improvements in our T20 game, getting to the final of the Desert T20,” O’Brien told RTE Sport.

John Bracewell’s side were well beaten in that final against their main associate rivals Afghanistan but they have certainly shown signs of improvement in that shortest form of the game and in the one-day format, with Ireland beating UAE twice last week in the build-up to this month’s Indian adventure as captain William Porterfield showed great form with the bat, leading by example.

“I think the white-ball format has stagnated over the past two years, maybe as a result of trying to push for test cricket. I don’t know why it has but it certainly has because our results have shown that.

“We were the best T20 team outside the Test nations three or four years ago – I think we were ranked eighth or ninth in the world at one stage.

“We’re down to 14th or 15th now and the results show that our performances have dipped but we have been competing at three formats very well over the last ten years and I think that standard of play can only last for a certain amount of time and unfortunately for us at the moment we have stepped off the pace a bit in the white-ball format.”

“We lost quite comprehensively to Afghanistan in the end but it was positive to see us winning games, especially in the T20 format.

“We’ve got a big three months coming up now. We play nine games against Afghanistan across three formats. Three T20s, five ODIs and one four-day game, the Intercontinental Cup, which is a big game for us.

“We’re top of the table, Afghanistan are second, so it’s a massive tour for each individual but also as a team so it’s something to look forward to.”

Older brother Niall believes that this Afghanistan side possess real quality and the series will be a real test for this Ireland side who are looking to continue take their recent form with them to India.

“Afghanistan are a top team, especially in those conditions, we have got to be realistic. We know that when we get there that the wickets are going to turn,” explained the wicketkeeping batsman.

“We have been preparing ourselves for that both mentally and technically for the last couple of months and that is going to be a big challenge for us.

“But we’ve beaten them in their own back yard before and places like Dubal and Abu Dhabi so we’re fully capable of beating them. I think it will be an evenly contested series.”

O’Brien senior is also looking forward to catching up with former coach Phil Simmons who is currently working with the Afghanistan team and will possess a wealth of knowledge about the strengths and weaknesses of this Ireland squad, having presided over the team for eight years.

“He’s already been on to me, messaging me,” laughed Niall. “So he’s obviously trying to suss out my strengths and weaknesses since he has left.

“It’s going to be a good series. I’m looking forward to it, the team are looking forward to it.

“We’re the two best associate nations by a long way. We feel we are equally as good as a lot of the lower ranked full members, the likes of Zimbabwe, and even the West Indies, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the longer formats of the game. I think we can give all those a good game if we get the chance at Test cricket.”

And a big summer is in store for this Ireland side when they return from the sub-continent as they will take on New Zealand and Bangladesh in a triangular tournament in Dublin, before the historic two-match series against England, as Ireland will play their first ever One-Day International at Lord’s.

“Again, it’s another feather in the cap for us as players just to see how far cricket has come here in Ireland,” said Kevin.

“Two games against England, in England, the first game in Bristol and the second one at Lord’s. It’s an absolute privilege to play at Lord’s whenever you play there but we never played an ODI there against England so it’s going to be a big occasion.

“And after that we play New Zealand and Bangladesh in a triangular tournament here in Dublin, so we have got a lot to look forward to in the next three or four months, starting off with a big tour in India against Afghanistan.”

Amidst the month away in India, the Irish team will have time to reflect on a very important milestone anniversary in the history of Ireland cricket as St Patrick’s Day will mark the tenth anniversary of that groundbreaking World Cup victory against Pakistan in Jamaica.

“It’s amazing, it’s been ten years. It has certainly gone very fast. I still remember it like it was yesterday,” Kevin added.

“I remember turning up at the ground having drawn with Zimbabwe two day’s previously, winning the toss, TJ [Trent Johnston] sticking them in and Boyd [Rankin] and Lanky [Dave Langford-Smith] doing the business with the new ball and Andre Botha with one of the best spells that I have ever seen of medium paced bowling, 2 for 5 off eight overs.

“And then to watch Nobby [Niall O’Brien] to bat the way he did, chase down the runs and seeing TJ hit the ball for six to win the game, it brings back good memories and a few goosebumps now as I talk about it.”