Captain William Porterfield continued his rediscovered fine form with 76 as Ireland comfortably chased 203 to beat United Arab Emirates 2-0 in their brief one-day series.

Porterfield, who ended a lean run with 100 on Thursday in the first game, shared 94 for the first wicket with Paul Stirling (41) before going on to top-score in the match. Andy Balbirnie (58 not out) and Niall O'Brien completed victory with 8.1 overs to spare.

UAE, having won the toss at the ICC Academy in Dubai, were dismissed for 202 in 47.5 overs. Craig Young took three for 48 and Andy McBrine three for 42 as only Shaiman Anwar (48) and Rameez Shahzad (41) made scores of note.

Ireland next head to Greater Noida in northern India for multi-format matches versus Afghanistan, with the first of three Twenty20s being staged on Wednesday.