Ireland are set to play their first Test in 2018, according to Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom.

The International Cricket Council said earlier this month that Ireland would gain Test status this year, possibly at the governing body's next board meeting in April.

Even if the latter transpires, Deutrom says Ireland's first Test is at least 10 months away.

"There are no plans to play Tests in 2017 - we are looking towards 2018," he told BBC Sport.

"I don't see any reason why that can't happen. I'd be surprised if we didn't."