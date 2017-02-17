Ireland Women's hopes of World Cup qualification were ended by Pakistan after they slid to an 86-run loss in their Super Six clash in Colombo.



Pakistan's powerful batting line-up hit 36 boundaries as they racked up an imposing total of 271 for 5, based primarily around a second wicket stand of 136 in 25 overs between Javeria and Nahida Khan.



Javeria's unbeaten 90 came from 104 balls and contained no fewer than 14 boundaries, punishing anything remotely loose, while Nahida's powerful knock of 72 took just 76 balls and included 10 fours.



Nain Abidi chipped in with 44 as the Girls in Green found the going tough in the furnace-like conditions.



Teenager Gaby Lewis, just 15 year-old, (2-62) was the most successful of the Irish bowlers, while Amy Kenealy (1-23), Isobel Joyce (1-33) and Lucy O'Reilly (1-35) also had some joy.



Meg Kendal (8) went early in the run chase, but a second wicket stand of 74 between top scorer Cecelia Joyce (41) and Kim Garth (33) gave the Irish a solid platform.



However, both fell in successive deliveries and the Irish challenge faded as the required rate increased steadily.



Former skipper Isobel Joyce battled bravely with a defiant 33, but a brace of wickets each for Sandhu (2-25), Mir (2-32) and Yousuf (2-45) saw Ireland dismissed for 185 with seven balls left.



Ireland finish their Super Six campaign on Sunday when they take on South Africa at the same venue.



While their World Cup dream may have been extinguished, they have the consolation of ODI status and will be looking to end the campaign on a high against a South African side they managed to beat twice on Irish soil last summer.

ICC WOMEN'S WORLD CUP QUALIFIER

Super Sixes, CCC (Colombo)

Pakistan: 271-5 (50 overs; Javeria Khan 90*, Nahida Khan 72, Nain Abidi 44, G Lewis 2-62)

Ireland: 185 all out (48.5 overs; C Joyce 41, I Joyce 30, K Garth 33, N Sandhu 2-25, S Mir 2-32, S Yousuf 2-45)



Pakistan won by 86 runs