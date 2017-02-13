Ireland have qualified for the Super Six phase of the Women’s World Cup qualifiers thanks to India’s win over Zimbabwe this morning.

A 46-run win over Thailand in Colombo put Ireland into a strong position and they finished in third place in Group A, having previously beaten Zimbabwe.

Ireland begin the Super Six against Bangladesh on Wednesday and also play Pakistan and South Africa.

A top-four finish would guarantee Ireland a place in the World Cup, which will be played in England this summer.

Reaching the Super Six stage means Ireland also retain their ODI status.

"Retention of our ODI status and qualification for the Super Sixes are so important for us," said experienced opener Cecelia Joyce.

"Since we play so little one-day cricket compared to teams ranked in the top eight, every opportunity to play more ODI matches is crucial.

"On top of that, if we can cause a couple of upsets and get through to the semi-finals to qualify for the World Cup, which I believe we are capable of doing, the opportunity to improve will then be there for us to kick on individually and as a team," added the Merrion star.

Irish captain Laura Delany was clearly delighted at leading her side into the next stage, and is relishing the opportunity for the team to take their game to the next level.

"I am incredibly excited about reaching the next phase of the tournament," said Delany.

"We have played some really good cricket at times over the last week and are very aware that we will need to play our best cricket in these next three games to get the outcome we are after.

"The results from the next three games could have a major impact on Irish women's cricket going forward. Not only qualifying for the World Cup but also for the Women's ICC Championship meaning a lot more international fixtures.

"We will be taking it one game at a time and I am confident that if we play with the belief that we had when we beat South Africa during the summer we will get the job done," concluded the Leinster all-rounder.

Ireland are joined in the Super Sixes by India, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Pakistan and Bangladesh.Their next game is on Wednesday when they face Bangladesh, before taking on Pakistan on Friday and South Africa on Sunday.

Super Six schedule:

15 February: South Africa v India (P. Sara Stadium), Sri Lanka v Pakistan (Nondescripts Cricket Club), Bangladesh v Ireland (Colombo Cricket Club).

17 February: Sri Lanka v South Africa (P. Sara Stadium), India v Bangladesh (Nondescripts Cricket Club), Ireland v Pakistan (Colombo Cricket Club).

19 February: India v Pakistan (P. Sara Stadium), Sri Lanka v Bangladesh (Nondescripts Cricket Club), South Africa v Ireland (Colombo Cricket Club).